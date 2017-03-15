WebCo Grads to Visit BROADWAY SESSIONS in Special Friday Edition

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This Thursday night, March 17th, BROADWAY SESSIONS welcomes the graduating class from Webster University Conservatory Of Theatre Arts.

WebCo grads scheduled to perform include Brenna Noble ChaseThomaston,Jacob Scott, Lana Dvorak, Liam Johnson, Matt Luyber, Kara Overlien, Sigrid Wise, Beaven Waller, Myke Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Michael Grieve, and Madeline Purches.

The evening will also feature performances by vocalists Brock Birkner and Peter Smith.

Please note: There will be no Thursday night show this week.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc. Doors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is proud of its collaboration with BroadwayWorld, which offers an exclusive look at BROADWAY SESSIONS every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on BROADWAY SESSIONS YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. Visit www.BroadwaySessions.net for more information.

