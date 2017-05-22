Watch Off-Broadway Shine at the 62nd Annual Obie Awards- Live at 7pm!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Obie and Screen Actors Guild® Award-winning actress Lea DeLaria will return as the host at the 62nd Annual Obie Awards, which will be held tonight, May 22, 2016 at Webster Hall (125 East 11th Street). Pulitzer Prize-wining playwright Paula Vogel will receive a special Obie Award® for Lifetime Achievement.

Check out the full ceremony (beginning at 7pm) below!

Related Articles