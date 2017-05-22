Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON
Watch Off-Broadway Shine at the 62nd Annual Obie Awards- Live at 7pm!
Obie and Screen Actors Guild® Award-winning actress Lea DeLaria will return as the host at the 62nd Annual Obie Awards, which will be held tonight, May 22, 2016 at Webster Hall (125 East 11th Street). Pulitzer Prize-wining playwright Paula Vogel will receive a special Obie Award® for Lifetime Achievement.
Check out the full ceremony (beginning at 7pm) below!
The Obie Award judge's panel for this season include Village Voice columnist and longtime Chair of the Obie Judges Michael Feingold, Obie and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar, Entertainment Weekly theater critic Melissa Rose Bernardo, Obie-winning actress J. Smith Cameron, Obie-winning actor-singer Darius de Haas, Village Voice theater critic Miriam Felton-Dansky, and Obie-winning actress Daphne Rubin-Vega.