Wanna Get Broadwaysted with Krysta Rodriguez? Watch Live at Podfest!

Ready to get Broadwaysted? On April 9 (1pm), NYC Podfest will welcome Broadwaystead for a live show at The Bell House (149, 7th Street, Brooklyn), featuring Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, The Addams Family, Smash). Click here for tickets!

About Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Since 2013, NYC PodFest has provided podcast fans with a rare opportunity to set down their ear buds and watch a variety of their favorite podcasting personalities record live on our NYC PodFest stages.

Podcasts offer a platform to spotlight every voice and opinion. From average joes to entertainers to individuals in every area of pop culture one can think of, podcasts are a reflection of all of us. NYC PodFest celebrates the very best in podcasting, and we're thrilled to provide our platform to bring fans and talent together.

For more info, visit: http://nycpodfest.com/

Related Articles