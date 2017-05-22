WAITRESS's Sara Bareilles Will Be Honored at A NIGHT OF BROADWAY STARS for Covenant House

The award-winning composer, vocalist and actress Sara Bareilles will be honored at A Night of Broadway Stars tonight, May 22nd, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City for her advocacy on behalf of young people.

The annual Night of Broadway Stars features artists from many of Broadway's hottest musicals and is a benefit for Covenant House, the largest charity in North and Central America serving homeless and trafficked youth.

The concert will be directed by veteran director, choreographer and Covenant House Board member Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and hosted by Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Shuffle Along, Ragtime), with appearances by Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful), Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Gavin Creel (Hello Dolly), Capathia Jenkins (Newsies), Killian Donnelly (Kinky Boots), Anna Villafane (On Your Feet), Luca Padovan (School of Rock) and the ensemble casts of Kinky Boots, Beautiful and On Your Feet.

For more information about Covenant House, go to www.CovenantHouse.org.

