Video Roundup: Alec Baldwin, Ellen Burstyn, and More Step Into the Shoes of ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN

New York's Public Theater has released a series of videos from a starry special one-night-only public staged reading of ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN. Scenes from the Senate Confirmation Hearings of President Trump's Cabinet.

The luminous cast for this event included Ellen Burstyn (Senator Elizabeth Warren); Staceyann Chin (Senator Mazie K. Hirono); David Costabile (Tom Price, Senator Chris Coons); Aasif Mandvi (Scott Pruitt, Senator Todd Young); Joe Morton (Senator Benjamin L. Cardin, Senator James M. Inhofe, Senator Patrick J. Leahy); Denis O'Hare (Senator Orrin Hatch, Senator Lindsey Graham); New Yorker Editor David Remnick (Al Franken); and Ron Rifkin (Senator Bernard Sanders).

Edited and directed by Nicolas Kent, this timely event sheds a spotlight on the gripping verbatim Senate sessions that gave startling insight and direction into the future of the Trump Presidency.

"Sometimes the most powerful theater is reality, distilled," said Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. "I'm immensely proud of All The President's Men?, Nicolas Kent's superb rendition of the Cabinet confirmation hearings which have just concluded. The theater is not always a rapid-response medium, but when it can be, it's electrifying. This is a real-time portrait of the American government, and it is as riveting as the headlines and far, far more revelatory. It's like reading the news lit by lightning."

Responding to current events almost as they happen, this revealing new work takes us into the fierce fight between Senate Republicans and Democrats over the key cabinet members who will lead the Trump administration's policy on everything from Russia to civil rights, healthcare to climate change. Riveting documentary theater, ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN? is composed of verbatim testimony from the nomination hearings of the most powerful of these cabinet appointees: Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon/Mobil, nominee for Secretary of State responsible for America's foreign policy; Jeff Sessions, a leading campaigner for the President and now his chief law officer; Dr. Tom Price, a strident critic of Obamacare and nominee for Health Secretary; and Scott Pruitt, a climate change skeptic nominated as Director of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Subjected to tough and relentless cross-examination, each man was questioned forensically about his ethics, beliefs and political philosophies. Each had to fend off accusations ranging from corruption to deceit or racism. What they said-and what they didn't-gives vital insight into the future policies and direction of a Trump Presidency, and America itself.

Related Articles