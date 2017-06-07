VIDEO: #HAM4BEY Creator Shares New THE COLOR PURPLE & Prince Mashup!

Michael Korte is back with his latest mashup! #?PURPLE4PRINCE is the follow-up video to the massively successful #HAM4BEY and #GAGA4RENT?! It's (of course) THE COLOR PURPLE mashed with Prince! Check it out below.

Created by YouTuber Michael Korte with arrangements by Jared Jenkins. Featuring vocalists Lolah Brown, Milo Bloom, Emi Secrest, Uri Grey, Kawan DeBose and Sha'Leah Nikole. The video ?falls on what would have been Prince's 59th birthday.

Michael Korte is quickly becoming known for creating some of YouTube's most creative work. His viral hits #HAM4BEY & #GAGA4RENT have received worldwide acclaim while hIs talk show, 'City of Michael' is celebrated as the most energized & thoughtful independent interview platform on YouTube. Michael resides in Los Angeles. Follow him on Instagram @michaelkorte.

THE COLOR PURPLE is a musical with a book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell, and Allee Willis. Based on the 1982 novel by Alice Walker, the show follows the journey of Celie, an African-American woman in the American South from the early to mid-20th century.

The original Broadway production ran from 2005 to 2008, earning eleven Tony Award nominations in 2006. An enthusiastically acclaimed Broadway revival opened in late 2015 and ran through early 2017, winning two 2016 Tony Awards-including Best Revival of a Musical.

Related Articles