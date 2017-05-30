Victoria Clark, Ramin Karimloo, Lindsay Mendez, Billy Porter, Betsy Wolfe and More Set for 'YOUR CHOICE!' Concert at 92Y

92Y announces Lyrics & Lyricists Favorites: Your Choice!, the first-ever audience-choice concert for the country's preeminent American Songbook series, set for June 26, 2017.

Ted Chapin and Ted Sperling are co-artistic directors for an evening featuring such audience favorites as "Over the Rainbow," "Someone to Watch Over Me," "I Got Rhythm," "Oklahoma," "Some Enchanted Evening" and "All the Things You Are."

The cast of Broadway stars includes Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza), Capathia Jenkins (Caroline, Or Change), Ramin Karimloo (Anastasia), Lindsay Mendez (Wicked), Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), Clarke Thorell (Hairspray), Nicholas Ward (In Transit), and Betsy Wolfe (Waitress).

Lyrics & Lyricists Favorites: Your Choice! was based on an idea from concert pianist/recording artist/playwright/television writer Israela Margalit.

To put the program together, 92Y asked L&L patrons - some of whom have been attending since the series began in 1970 - to choose from a list of pre-selected classics performed over the years, with an opportunity to write-in additional personal favorites. Chapin and Sperling then assembled a cast filled with both L&L veterans (Clarke, Jenkins, Mendez, Thorell, Wolfe) and L&L "debutantes" (Karimloo, Porter, Ward).

Comments Ted Chapin, "I'm very pleased with the spectrum of titles that came up - more than we could include in one evening! What we tried to do for the final list is choose songs that are certainly known and loved, but in performances that will enable these singers to surprise. What makes this evening special is that usually with L&L the songs are in service to the evening's theme. This time the evening is in service to the songs."

For more information, call 212-415-5500 or visit www.92Y.org/Lyrics.

Since 1970, Lyrics & Lyricists, the pioneering American Songbook series, and one of 92Y's signature series, has celebrated the work of songwriters like Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, Dorothy Fields, Betty Comden & Adolph Green, Sheldon Harnick, and David Zippel with champions and interpreters of the American Songbook including Rob Fisher, Kathleen Marshall, Billy Stritch, John Pizzarelli, Ted Chapin, and Mark Lamos. Lyrics & Lyricists receives underwriting support from Gilda and Henry Block; Kenneth Kolker z"l; The Henry Nias Foundation, courtesy of Dr. Stanley Edelman; The Edythe Kenner Foundation; the Hite Foundation, Inc.; the Wechsler Foundation; and is also supported by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

92nd Street Y is a world-class, nonprofit cultural and community center that fosters the mental, physical and spiritual health of people throughout their lives, offering: wide-ranging conversations with the world's best minds; an outstanding range of programming in the performing, visual and literary arts; fitness and sports programs; and activities for children and families. 92Y is reimagining what it means to be a community center in the digital age with initiatives like the award-winning #GivingTuesday, launched by 92Y in 2012 and now recognized across the US and in a growing number of regions worldwide as a day to celebrate and promote giving. These kinds of initiatives are transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action both locally and around the world. More than 300,000 people visit 92Y annually; millions more participate in 92Y's digital and online initiatives. A proudly Jewish organization since its founding in 1874, 92Y embraces its heritage and welcomes people of all backgrounds and perspectives. For more information, visit www.92Y.org.

