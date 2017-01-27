Valerie Harper Shares Moving Tribute to 'Sister & Soulmate' Mary Tyler Moore

Valerie Harper turned to Facebook yesterday to share a moving tribute to her "sister and soulmate" Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away earlier this week. The actresses co-starred on the CBS comedy THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW from 1970 - 1977. Harper's statement reads:



To ... The World

From...Valerie Harper or "Rhoda"



Last week, to prepare me, I was kindly warned by Mary Tyler Moore's dear husband, Dr. Robert Levine, that she was in the very last stages of life.



But still I cannot stop the emotions I'm experiencing, since she was my acting colleague, my sister/soulmate, and above all, ONE HELL OF A GIRLFRIEND!



Working together we knew each other so well we could anticipate each other's moods, ever ready to engage and KNOW there would be an appropriate response from Mary.

I will always feel privileged and honored with the amount of quality time I was able to spend with Mary.



I'll miss you "Mair."



I will always be your co-pilot.



I will always love you, darling Mary Tyler Moore.

Valerie Harper is best known for her roles as Rhoda Morgenstern in the The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off, Rhoda, and later as Valerie Hogan in Valerie. She is a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner. Her notable film roles include Freebie and the Bean (1974), and Chapter Two (1979), both of which garnered her Golden Globe Award nominations.[citation needed]

Harper is also known for her stage work, having appeared in several Broadway productions. She started her career as a dancer on Broadway, making her debut in the musical TAKE ME ALONG in 1959. In 2010, she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance as Talullah Bankhead in the play LOOPED. Other Broadway credits include THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE and OVID'S METAMORPHOSES.

