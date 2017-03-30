VIDEO: Watch the Premiere of BROADWAY BARTENDER, Live at 10PM!

Broadway Bartender is a brand new weekly video webcast hosted by Anthony Caporale, the creator and star of The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking, currently in an open-ended run at New World Stages. The series will launch tonight, March 30, at 10PM EST, featuring guests from Broadway's SCHOOL OF ROCK.

In each episode, Anthony will be hosting a guest from the theatre community behind the bar, where he will be teaching them how to make a cocktail. Meanwhile, they will talk Broadway, Off-Broadway, restaurants, gossip, career, New York, you name it! Imagine the "Talk Stoop" of the Theatre and Restaurant District, but with a dash of bitters and a twist.

Anthony's paradigm has always been that drink is an expression of our history and culture, and that the beverages we imbibe together are a part of the experiences we create. The bar then becomes not just a place for drinking, but one where we come together, where we share ideas, and where we celebrate community. With all of its glamour, excitement, energy, and edge, our community is exactly what we look to celebrate with Broadway Bartender.

Tune in at 10PM EST to watch the premiere live!

Related Articles