VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Jonah Broscow, Andrew Lippa and More in THE MAN IN THE CEILING at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater presents THE MAN IN THE CEILING, with book by Jules Feiffer, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, directed by Jeffrey Seller, producer of Hamilton, running now through June 25. Check out highlights from the show in the video below!

The production stars Jonah Broscow as Jimmy Jibbett, Andrew Lippa as Uncle Lester, Erin Kommor as Lisi, Brett Gray as Charlie Beemer, Danny Binstock as Father and Nicole Parker as Mother.

THE MAN IN THE CEILING is about Jimmy Jibbett, a boy cartoonist. A hopeless aptitude if you listen to his father, who wants Jimmy to play ball like a real boy. You'd think his mother would stick up for him, but she's too busy, running here, there, everywhere. Besides she's got her brother Lester to worry about. He writes musicals, but he can't come up with a love song. So Jimmy's only true support becomes the comics characters he invents until, one day, he discovers way up on the ceiling, something new and surprising that will change him and his family.

The production team includes Spencer Liff (Choreographer),Will Van Dyke (Music Supervisor), Ryan Fielding Garrett (Music Director), David Korins (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (Lighting Design), Daniel Brody (Projections Design), Rick Lyon and Jules Feiffer (Puppet Design), Walter Trarbach (Sound Design), Andrew Diaz (Props Design), and Meg Murphy (Hair and Makeup Design). Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

For tickets and more information, call the Box Office at 631-725-9500, or visit www.baystreet.org.

