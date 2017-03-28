VIDEO: Watch Carolee Carmello & Norm Lewis Rehearse for SWEENEY TODD!

Beginning April 11, 2017, the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will welcome Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (as Sweeney Todd), Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (as Mrs. Lovett), Stacie Bono (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman), Jamie Jackson (as Judge Turpin) and John-Michael Lyles (as Tobias) join the cast.

Watch as Carmello and Lewis rehearse together below!

Sweeney Todd, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, and directed by BillBuckhurst, officially opened last night at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street).

Immersing audiences in a completely new theatrical experience, this production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London. Tooting Arts Club first mounted this Sweeney Todd in the winter of 2014 in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, one of the oldest continuously operating pie shops in London, seating only 35 people at each performance. In 2015, the production made the leap to the West End where Tooting Arts Club recreated Harrington's in a 69 seat Shaftesbury Avenue venue provided by producer Cameron Mackintosh. The Harrington's shop environment has once again been brought to life for its US debut in the 130 seat Barrow Street Theatre.

