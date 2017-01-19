VIDEO: 'Today' Shares First Look at Taran Killam as HAMILTON's King George

This week, SNL alum Taran Killam took over the role of King George III in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. On this morning's TODAY, Al Roker visited Killam as he demonstrated his British accent and prepared for his first performance in front of a sold-out crowd. "It's overwhelming. It's such a significant show," Killam told Roker. Watch the video below!

Taran Killam is currently making his Broadway debut as King George III in the hit Broadway musial Hamilton. Last summer he co-starred in Encores Off Center production of Little Shop of Horrors (Orin Scrivello) with Ellen Greene and Jake Gyllenhaal. Killam was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" for six years and has been seen in the films The Heat, Brother Nature and 12 Years a Slave. He recently wrapped his feature directorial debut Why We're Killing Gunther, an action comedy that Killam wrote and also stars in with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 TONY AWARDS including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

