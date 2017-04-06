VIDEO: The Broadwaysted Gang Gets Ready to Day Drink Through 50th Episode!

BROADWAYSTED - the popular and hilarious podcast that combines theatre and alcohol- is gearing up for their 50th Episode where they'll be appearing live as the headliners of an afternoon event of "Day Drinking" at NYC PodFest. The show, which also features Smithsonian's podcast sidedoor and Death Wish Coffee Company's Fueled by Death Cast, will find the Broadwaysted crew day drinking with special guest Krysta Rodriguez. For tickets, click here.

"I remember the first episode when Kevin spilled his drink all over the recording equipment just as we started. We all looked at each other and thought-can we really do this?" Host Bryan Plofsky trails off into laughter.

"A lot has happened for us since we started Broadwaysted, and as you hit a milestone like 50 episodes, it's hard not to look back," Game Master Kimberly notes. Cohost Kevin Jaeger laughs as he adds, "It's even easier to look back when there's a video about it."

Broadwaysted recently shared a glimpse behind-the-scenes of their cocktail hour hijinks in a new video created by McRoberts Collaborative.

In 49 episodes, Broadwaysted has been joined by special guests such as Two-Time Tony Winner Michael Cerveris, Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Patti Murin, Matt Doyle, Lacretta, Hannah Elless, Lesli Margherita, and #NationalTreasure Carmen Cusack.

"It's been a wild ride to 50 episodes, but we're excited about everything we have in store for the next 50 episodes-" Bryan states.

Kevin's eyes flash. "Especially for the 'Next Ten...Minutes...episodes?"

Kimberly cringes as she gently replies, "Maybe leave the puns to Bryan..."

For tickets to Broadwaysted Live! in NYC PodFest on Sunday, April 9 at 1:00 PM at The Bell House (149 7th Street, Brooklyn), click here (ages 18+, $12 in advance, $15 at the door). For more on McRoberts Collaborative, visit www.mcrobertscollaborative.com.

