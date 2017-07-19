VIDEO: Students Draw DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Art2Art!

What does Dear Evan Hansen look like through the eyes of an art student? Meet a group of talented young students from ArtsConnection who channeled their introduction to Broadway into inspiring works of art. Visit art2art.dearevanhansen.com to check out their creations and watch how they came to be below!

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

The Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen includes 2017 Tony Award-winner Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, 2017 Tony Award-winner Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, 2017 Tony Award nominee Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.

