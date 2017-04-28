VIDEO: Sierra Boggess Sings 'Think of Me' 3 Ways in Tokyo

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Three-time Phantom of the Opera star Sierra Boggess sang her heart out in three different languages last night in Tokyo.

Boggess, who has played Christine on Broadway, the West End, and in Las Vegas, was also set to play the iconic role in the first all-French production in Paris, which unfortunately burned in a fire before the show began. She also starred in the sequel to Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies.

In the video below, Sierra talks about her time as Christine and how the show means so much to her. She then sings "Think of Me" in three different languages to honor the places she's done the show. Check it out below!

Boggess made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, as well as the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance. Her additional Broadway credits include the revival of Master Class starring Tyne Daly, It Shoulda Been You, and School of Rock.

In the West End, Boggess appeared as Fantine in Les Miserables, and she originated the role of Christine in Love Never Dies, the critically-acclaimed sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, receiving an Olivier Award Nomination for her performance.

