VIDEO: See Jonno Davies in a New Trailer for A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Off-Broadway

Direct from a sold-out, critically-acclaimed London run, director Alexandra Spencer-Jones's electrifying stage production of ACLOCKWORK ORANGE, based on Anthony Burgess' 1962 literary masterpiece, has set its complete cast for its New York Premiere this fall at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) and released a brand-new trailer. Check it out below!

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE begins previews Saturday, September 2, 2017, with an opening night of Monday, September 25, 2017, for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through January 6, 2018. This production celebrates the centennial of Anthony Burgess' birth, in 1917.

Joining London star Jonno Davies - who makes his New York Stage debut in the lead role of Alex DeLarge - is Matt Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Spring Awakening) as Georgie, Sean Patrick Higgins (Streetcar Named Desire at Yale Rep) as Dim, Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse, The Light Years) as Frank/Dr. Brodsky, Timothy Sekk (Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Avow) as Chaplain/Deltoid, Aleksander Varadian (Women Beware Women at Camden's People Theatre) as Marty/Warder, Ashley Robinson (Floyd Collins, Sunset Boulevard in West End) as Minister/Old Woman, Jimmy Brooks ("Blue Bloods," "Power") as F-Me Pumps/Governor, Misha Osherovich (Omen Road to Starville) as Pete, and Jordan Bondurant (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Mamma Mia!) as a swing.

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a ground-breaking classic of ultra-violence and sexuality. As hauntingly relevant today as when Burgess' book was first published in 1962, and when Stanley Kubrick's ground-breaking film caused a stir in 1971, A CLOCKWORK ORANGE is an unapologetic celebration of the human condition.

