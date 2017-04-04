VIDEO: Sally Field Reveals Why She Decided to Return to Broadway

Sally Field stopped by today's LIVE WITH KELLY to talk about her starring role in the Broadway production of The Glass Menagerie. "You do pause knowing what you're going into," explains the Oscar winner about her decision to return to the stage. "It's a mountain of a show, of a character."

Lincoln Center Theatre's revival of The Glass Menagerie, starring Sally Field and Joe Mantello, began previews on February 7, 2017 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre. (111 W 44th St, New York). Opening night is set for March 9th.

Two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello will be joined by Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris in the revival of Tennessee Williams' iconic play. Tony winner Sam Gold directs.



The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention when it premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

