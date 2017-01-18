VIDEO: Mel B Talks Doing American Accent in Broadway's CHICAGO

On last night's LATE SHOW, Mel B, the new star of CHICAGO talked about her return to Broadway. The singer previously starred in 2004's RENT. "I appreciate doing Broadway so much more this time around," the former Spice girl told host Stephen Colbert. Watch the appearance below! Mel B, "Scary Spice" of the iconic Spice Girls and judge on "America's Got Talent," is currently starring in CHICAGO for an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, February 19, 2017. Now in its 20th year on Broadway, Chicago plays at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Mel B, also known to audiences worldwide as the iconic "Scary Spice" of the Spice Girls, is a chart-topping music artist, actress, author, TV host and entrepreneur. One of the busiest working moms in the entertainment industry, she's currently starring on hit TV shows on three different continents: in the US as a judge on NBC's "America's Got Talent;" in the UK as host of "Lip Sync Battle UK;" and in Australia as a guest judge on "The X Factor." She is an accomplished author with her bestselling autobiography Catch a Fire. Also a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, Mel B has partnered with the group behind Serafina restaurants to spearhead their West Coast expansion of 6 locations with the first having launched this past fall in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Scott Kiwalchyk/CBS

