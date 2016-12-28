VIDEO: Megan Hilty & Brian Gallagher Get Holiday Makeover for New Home in L.A.

Apt2B's Kyle Schuneman had the opportunity to work with actress, singer and Broadway star Megan Hilty and her husband, actor/singer/songwriter, Brian Gallagher for a special holiday makeover.

The talented couple just moved to LA from New York City and bought a beautiful new home with a fantastic guest house in back for family and friends to stay in when they visit. Because they had holiday guests on the way and the guest house was completely bare, they needed some help turning the space into the perfect guest get-away. Check out the transformation below!

While Megan Hilty rose to prominence for her roles in Broadway musicals including her performance as Glinda THE GOOD WITCH in WICKED, she is perhaps most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama SMASH. She followed up the series with a starring role on the comedy SEAN SAVES THE WORLD and last spring, Hilty received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of NOISES OFF. She has earned nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Drama League Award and won a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Featured Actress in a Play. Earlier this year, Hilty released a live album comprising of songs from her recent concert tour, entitled "Megan Hilty Live at the Café Carlyle."

Brian Gallagher has appeared on Broadway and has an acclaimed Blues record. The couple spend much of the year touring together with their own band, where Megan is the lead singer and Brian is guitarist and vocalist. They are just finishing up a nationwide tour promoting Megan's new Christmas Album, "A Merry Little Christmas". (Click here to purchase)

