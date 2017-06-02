COME FROM AWAY
Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

VIDEO: Jenn Colella and the Cast of COME FROM AWAY Perform 'Me and the Sky' on THE VIEW

Jun. 2, 2017  

Today, the cast of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Come From Away, starring Jenn Colella, performed on THE VIEW. Watch them sing 'Me and the Sky' on the show below!

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

VIDEO: Jenn Colella and the Cast of COME FROM AWAY Perform 'Me and the Sky' on THE VIEW
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles


4 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: GROUNDHOG DAY or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Musical

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking News: ON YOUR FEET! Sets Summer Broadway Closing; Will Catch New Rhythm on the Road, Abroad
  • You Oughta Know! Diane Paulus Will Direct Alanis Morissette's JAGGED LITTLE PILL Musical at American Repertory Theatre
  • QUIZ: Happy Birthday, Idina! Which Idina Menzel Character Are You?
  • Photo Flash: Sneak Peek at Robert Sean Leonard as KING RICHARD II at The Old Globe; Cast, Creatives Complete!
  • Stage Actress Karen Walsh, Who Used Her Creativity to Help Fight Cancer, Passes Away
  • BWW Reader Poll: What Should HELLO, DOLLY! Do on the Tony Awards?

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com