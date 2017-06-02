VIDEO: Jenn Colella and the Cast of COME FROM AWAY Perform 'Me and the Sky' on THE VIEW

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Today, the cast of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Come From Away, starring Jenn Colella, performed on THE VIEW. Watch them sing 'Me and the Sky' on the show below!

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

