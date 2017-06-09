VIDEO: James Corden & Emily Blunt Perform ROMEO AND JULIET to Modern Soundtrack

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, host James Corden and guest Emily Blunt perform an abridged version of the William Shakespeare classic love story, ROMEO AND JULIET set to 14 modern songs, across seven different sets and just one take to get it right. Later, Emily Blunt discusses her upcoming film MARY POPPINS RETURNS. Watch the clips below!

Photo: Craig Sugden/CBS

