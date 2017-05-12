VIDEO: GROUNDHOG DAY's Andy Karl Recalls the Best & Worst Theater Experience He's Ever Had on LATE SHOW

Three-time Tony nominee and star of Broadway's Groundhog Day, Andy Karl, stopped by last night's LATE SHOW on CBS and proved why is a shining example of the old saying, 'the show must go on.' Recalling the night he tore his ACL during the SECOND ACT of the musical, the actor shared, "When I walked back out on stage and I got such love from an entire audience, and the cast on stage, and the crew just applauded me going out there... It was one of the best theater experiences I've ever had in my life." He quickly added, "And the worst as well!" Watch the appearance below!

Groundhog Day, the Olivier Award-winning new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) and is nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical; Best Direction of a Musical (Matthew Warchus); Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Andy Karl); Best Book of a Musical (Danny Rubin); Best Original Score (Tim Minchin); Best Choreography (Peter Darling & Ellen Kane); and Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Rob Howell). The show began previews Thursday, March 16 and opened Monday, April 17.



Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.



Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

