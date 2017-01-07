VIDEO: First Look - Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher in Documentary BRIGHT LIGHTS, Airing on HBO Today

In light of the recent and unexpected deaths of both Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, HBO today announced that the documentary BRIGHT LIGHTS: STARRING CARRIE FISHER AND DEBBIE REYNOLDS will debut SATURDAY, JAN. 7 at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT), exclusively on the cable network. Check out a first look below!

The story of a family's complicated love, this documentary is an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity. Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, live in the same Beverly Hills compound. The 83-year-old grand dame still has a Las Vegas act, but performing is taking its toll. Carrie's response is both hilarious and heart-rending. Featuring vintage family films that bring iconic old-world Hollywood to life, as well as extensive vérité footage, the film is directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens.

BRIGHT LIGHTS: STARRING CARRIE FISHER AND DEBBIE REYNOLDS has already received audience and critical acclaim at many prestigious film festivals, including the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.

In addition, as previously announced, the 2010 special WISHFUL DRINKING will receive an encore presentation this Sunday, Jan. 1 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on HBO. This feature-length adaptation of Carrie Fisher's hit autobiographical stage production tells the intoxicating tale of her life, combining her raucous one-woman stage performance, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage.

