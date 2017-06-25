VIDEO: Emma Hunton Performs 'No More Fear' from FREAKY FRIDAY

Freaky Friday is one amongst the many musicals based on movies spearheading its way across the country to Broadway. Check out a preview of the show as star Emma Hunton belts out 'No More Fear' on Great Day Houston.

Freaky Friday, the new musical based on the movie of the same name, has a book by Bridget Carpenter (TV's "Friday Night Lights," "Parenthood"), music and lyrics by the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning team of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal, If/Then), based on the novel "Freaky Friday" by Mary Rodgers and the Walt Disney motion pictures.

Broadway veterans Heidi Blickenstaff (Broadway's Something Rotten, [title of show]) and Emma Hunton (Broadway's Spring Awakening, Next to Normal) star as "Katherine Blake" and "Ellie Blake," respectively, in this uproarious new musical.

Disney's new musical Freaky Friday is based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and two hit Disney films. The classic story of a mother and daughter who magically swap bodies for 24 chaotic hours has been given a contemporary spin with a hilarious new book by Bridget Carpenter ("Parenthood," "Friday Night Lights") and "a driving pop?rock score" (DC Metro Theatre Arts) by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winners Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal, If/Then). With inventive staging by Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis) and sharp choreography by Sergio Trujillo (Memphis, Jersey Boys), this dynamic production is "delightfully spunky" with "timeless appeal" (Variety).

