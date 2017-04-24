VIDEO: Cobie Smulders Talks 'High Brow' British Accent in Broadway's PRESENT LAUGHTER

Cobie Smulders stopped by this morning's LIVE WITH KELLY to talk about making her Broadway debut and speaking in a fake British accent in Noel Coward's Present Laughter. "It's sort of like a high-brow type of accent," says the actress of her character's speech. "It would be like the Royal Family. So it doesn't really exist in mainstream." Watch the appearance below!

Noel Coward's totally-irresistible comedy, Present Laughter, follows a self-obsessed actor (is there any other kind?) in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Freely indulging his considerable appetite for wine, women and sleeping late (not necessarily in that order), the theatre's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingenues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.

Present Laughter first premiered on Broadway at the Plymouth Theatre in 1946, following an immensely successful wartime tour starring Coward himself. One of his most produced and beloved works, Present Laughter has come to define Coward's singular comedic voice for generations of theatergoers. In addition to Coward, some of the world's most accomplished stage actors, including the likes of Albert Finney, Peter O'Toole, and Ian McKellen, have played the lead role.

