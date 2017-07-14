VIDEO: Anika Noni Rose Honors Disney Legends with Performance at D23 Expo

At this morning's Disney Legends Award ceremony, Anika Noni Rose, a Disney Legend herself, paid tribute to this year's Legends during the 2017 D23 Expo. Check out video of her appearance below! Rose most recently appeared on Broadway in 2014's A RAISIN IN THE SUN. Her other Broadway credits include CAROLINE OR CHANGE and FOOTLOOSE. She also starred as Lorrell Robinson in the 2006 film adaptation of DREAMGIRLS.

Oprah Winfrey, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Stan Lee, Julie Taymor were honored as official Disney Legends during D23 Expo 2017 held this morning in Anaheim, CA. In a surprise announcement today, it was revealed that Whoopi Goldberg also joined the esteemed list of honorees.

Hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, the Disney Legends Award ceremony was held at 10 a.m. today Friday, July 14, in Hall D23 of the Anaheim Convention Center. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Disney Legends Awards. The first Disney Legend was Fred MacMurray (The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor, The Happiest Millionaire), who was honored in 1987.



"The Disney Legends Award is the highest honor our company can bestow on an individual, reserved for those few who have truly made an indelible mark on the history of The Walt Disney Company," said Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger. "It's a celebration of talent, a recognition of achievement, and an expression of gratitude to the men and women whose work has significantly contributed to Disney's enduring reputation for creative excellence."



The awards ceremony is just one of the dozens of spectacular events that Disney fans can enjoy during the three-day D23 Expo.

.@AnikaNoniRose (a Disney Legend herself!) honors the Disney Legends at #D23Expo: pic.twitter.com/zxTpmebwYj — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 14, 2017



Related Articles