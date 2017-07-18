VIDEO: Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman & More in Trailer for DIFFICULT PEOPLE Season 3

Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner return for the 10-episode third season of DIFFICULT PEOPLE . Today, Hulu shares the trailer for the new season, featuring cast members Andrea Martin, James Urbaniak, and Gabourey Sidibe, and guest stars Lucy Liu, Maury Povich, John Cho and Jackie Hoffman. Check it out below! The series returns to Hulu on August 8 with all new episodes.

DIFFICULT PEOPLE follows two best friends living in New York City, whose typical, irreverent behavior lands them in some very awkward situations. The series is produced by Universal Cable Productions (UCP), a division of NBCUniversal.



Season two of Hulu Original DIFFICULT PEOPLE premiered on July 12th. In season two, Julie and Billy continue to search for fame, to diminishing returns. Billy embarks on THE JOURNEY of finding a boyfriend while Julie tries her best to avoid a deeper commitment to Arthur and not become her mother. Julie and Billy continue to have contempt for the word around them while remaining loyal to each other, and, as they get in their own way, learn no lessons.

