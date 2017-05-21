VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 21: Christine Ebersole Gets Staunch

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

In 2007, Best Leading Actress in a Musical nominee, Christine Ebersole picked up a Tony Award for her tour de force performance in the unlikely musical take on the infamous Bouvier-Beales in Grey Gardens the Musical.

Based on the 1975 documentary "Grey Gardens" the show explored the broken dreams of socialite mother and daughter Edith and daughter Edie Beale, the aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Bouvier.

Portraying Big Edie in Act One and Little Edie in Act Two opposite Mary Louise Wilson, Ebersole wowed audiences with a dual, Tony-winning performance for the ages.

See Christine on the 2007 Tony Awrads delivering the comic number, "The Revolutionary Costume for Today" here:



Related Articles