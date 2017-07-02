Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jul. 2
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, July 2, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
7/3/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB at Alhambra Dinner Theatre
7/3/2017 Submission in VENUS IN FUR at Coachella Valley Repertory
7/3/2017 Submission in THE HUMANS at Pittsburgh Public Theatre
7/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in VENUS IN FUR at Coachella Valley Repertory
7/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT at Everyman Theatre
7/5/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG / PORCHLIGHT REVISITS at Porchlight Music Theatre Chicago
7/5/2017 - 7/6/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE & A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Zachary Scott Theatre Center
7/5/2017 Submission in THE WHO & THE WHAT at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
7/5/2017 Stage Manager in THE SHOW OFF at Peccadillo Theater Company
7/6/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in JERSEY BOYS at National Tour
7/6/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in JERSEY BOYS at National Tour
7/6/2017 - 7/7/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY 2017-18 SEASON at Ensemble Theatre Company
7/6/2017 Submission in A DOLL'S HOUSE at Northern Stage Company
7/6/2017 Submission in GUYS & DOLLS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
7/6/2017 Submission in OUR TOWN **Updated** at Miami New Drama
7/6/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in MAN OF LA MANCHA at Theater Latte Da
7/6/2017 Submission in FUN HOME **Revised** at Portland Center Stage
7/6/2017 Submission in LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE at People's Light
7/7/2017 OPEN Female Singers in FINDING NEMO, THE MUSICAL at Walt Disney World Company
7/7/2017 - 7/8/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE SHOW OFF at Peccadillo Theater Company
7/8/2017 Stage Manager in BUFFALO THEATRE ENSEMBLE 2017-18 SEASON at Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
7/8/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux
7/9/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE SPEED OF DARKNESS at Chenango River Theatre
7/9/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in GYPSY at Farmers Alley Theatre
7/9/2017 - 7/10/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in AN ACT OF GOD at Allied Theatre Group
7/9/2017 - 7/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in FRANK THEATRE FALL PRODUCTION at Frank Theatre
7/10/2017 OPEN Male Singers in FINDING NEMO, THE MUSICAL at Walt Disney World Company
7/10/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in MASTER CLASS **Revised** at Garry Marshall Theatre
7/10/2017 Stage Manager in MASTER CLASS **Revised** at Garry Marshall Theatre
7/10/2017 - 7/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in FENCES at City of Lone Tree for the Lone Tree Arts Center
