Tony Winner John Larroquette to Star in CBS Comedy Pilot ME, MYSELF & I

Deadline reports that Emmy and Tony Award winner John Larroquette will star in CBS's single camera comedy pilot ME, MYSELF & I opposite SNL's Bobby Moynihan. Mandell Maughan also stars.



Written by Dan Kopelman, the project will follow Alex Riley's life over a span of 50 years, focusing on the ages of 14 in 1991, 40 in present day (Moynihan) and 65 in 2042 (Larroquette). Larroquette's "Alex" is described as newly retired after "achieving the creative and financial success he always dreamed of. He's now committed to getting the most out of his life's third act."

Larroquette is currently a series regular on TNT's adventure drama series The Librarians. The actor won four consecutive Emmy Awards for his supporting role on the NBC comedy series Night Court. He also received Emmy nominations for The John Larroquette Show and The Practice. In 2011, the actor won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor for his role in the Broadway revival of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS. He also starred in 2012's THE BEST MAN.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles