Tony Sheldon, Manoel Felciano & More Join Phillipa Soo in AMELIE; Full Broadway Cast Announced!

Producers today announced complete casting for the upcoming Broadway production of AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL.

David Andino, Randy Blair, Heath Calvert, Alison Cimmet, Savvy Crawford, Manoel Felciano, Harriett D. Foy, Alyse Alan Louis, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Tony Sheldon, Paul Whitty, Emily Afton and Jacob Keith Watson will join previously announced Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo and Adam Chanler-Berat. The full company will reprise their roles from Center Theatre Group's production at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (December 4, 2016 - January 15, 2017).

Directed by Tony Award winner Pam Mackinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), AMÉLIE features a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza), music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen & Messé, and musical staging and choreography by Sam Pinkleton.

AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street) and officially open Monday, April 3, 2017.

In 2015, AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL had its critically acclaimed world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, which topped "Best Theater of 2015" lists in the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle.

AMÉLIE is the new Broadway musical based on the beloved five-time Oscar®-nominated film.

Shy Amélie lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind... where life is filled with mischievous adventures, a garden gnome can be a world traveler, a goldfish can be her dearest friend and true love is as magical as she imagines. Longing to connect with others, Amélie covertly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her. But everything changes when she becomes captivated by a mysterious young photographer. Gathering the courage to follow her heart, she embarks on her biggest adventure yet-a journey out of her imagination and into his arms.

AMÉLIE arrives on Broadway in a heart-lifting and delightfully imagined production that captures all the quirky wonder of the film... no subtitles required!

AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL has scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, co-lighting design by Tony Award nominee Jane Cox and Mark Barton, sound design by Tony Award nominee Kai Harada, projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, musical direction by Kimberly Grigsby, vocal arrangements by Kimberly Grigsby and Daniel Messé, and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin.

AMÉLIE, A NEW MUSICAL is produced on Broadway by Aaron Harnick, Triptyk Studios, Spencer Rossand Executive Produced by Harbor Entertainment.

