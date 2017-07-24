Tony Nominee Lily Rabe Signs On to TNT Drama DEADLIER THAN THE MALE

Deadline reports that Lily Rabe will lead the cast of TNT's upcoming pilot DEADLIER THAN THE MALE. The two-time Tony nominee will star opposite BLOODLINE alum Enrique Murciano in the drama pilot to be produced by Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories and Turner's Studio T.



Written by Harriet Warner, the project will center on, "a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, a former serial predator desperate to find redemption and a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator."



Rabe will portray Emma, a woman just released from a three-year prison term who receives a new identity for her protection. As she begins her new life outside of jail, she attempts to move on from her past life, which included a relationship with a killer. Murciano will play Emma's therapist, Peter Jamison, "who has provided his cabin in the Louisiana woods as a safe house as she starts life in witness protection."

Rabe most recently appeared on Broadway in SEMINAR. Her other Broadway credits include Tony nominated performances in THE MERCHANT OF VENICE and STEEL MAGNOLIAS.

