Tony Awards Close-Up: Why Was FALSETTOS Such a Special Show for Christian Borle? Find Out!

FALSETTOS was not only special to audiences from across the world, but to the actors who got to take part in the production, as well. One of those actors is Christian Borle, who earned himself Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Marvin. Below, watch as he gushes about his FALSETTOS cast and the bond they continue to share even after the show's end!

Borle's Broadway credits include: LCT: William Finn's Elegies: A Song Cycle. A two-time Tony Award winner for his performances in Something Rotten! and Peter and the Starcatcher, Borle's other Broadway credits include Spamalot, Legally Blonde, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Mary Poppins, Amour, Footloose, and Jesus Christ Superstar. His other New York credits include Angels in America (Signature Theatre), On the Town and Little Me at City Center Encores!, and Sweeney Todd in Concert with the NY Philharmonic. Television: "Sweeney Todd" for PBS' Live from Lincoln Center, "Smash," "Masters of Sex," "The Good Wife," "Sofia the First," "Lucky Duck," "The Sound of Music Live!," and "Peter Pan Live!." Film: The BounTy Hunter and Blackhat.

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

Related Articles