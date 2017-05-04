Tony Awards Close-Up: Stephanie J. Block Is Happy to Share the Tonys Love with Her FALSETTOS Family

Earlier this week, Stephanie J. Block picked up her second Tony nomination (the first was in 2013 for The Mystery of Edwin Drood) for her portrayal of Trina in Falsettos. Block is one of four in her cast to earn a nod, and she couldn't be happier about it. Watch below as she tries to explain her love for her Falsettos family!

Block's Broadway credits include: The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Reno Sweeney in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical (DD nom.), The Pirate Queen, Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Little Miss Sunshine (DD nom.); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (DD nom.). TV: "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse." Concerts: NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, Boston Pops, National Symphony Orchestra (conducted by Marvin Hamlisch), Dallas Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Utah Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Charlotte Symphony, Cleveland Pops. Solo album: This Place I Know.?

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories. It completed its limited run on January 8, 2017.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

