Tonight! Ingrid Michaelson Makes Broadway Debut in GREAT COMET Alongside Dave Malloy

Multi-platinum recording artist Ingrid Michaelson joins the cast of Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 as Sonya beginning tonight, July 3, 2017. Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan, best known for originating the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton, will join the cast as Pierre starting July 11. Following Josh Groban's exit on July 2, the role of Pierre will be played by creator Dave Malloy until Onaodowan's debut.

Michaelson will be performing the role from July 3 to August 15, while Brittain Ashford, who originated the role of 'Sonya' takes a temporary leave from the show. Ashford will return to THE GREAT COMET on August 16. Ingrid Michaelson will not be performing August 2 through August 6.

Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016. Josh Groban, who made his Broadway debut as 'Pierre' will perform in the show through July 2, 2017.

Born in New York City and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid Michaelson has artistry in her DNA. At four she began taking piano lessons, but it wasn't until after she graduated college with a degree in musical theatre and was touring the country in a theater troupe that she began to write her own songs, which would connect with millions. Her music is released on her own label, Cabin 24 Records, which has sold over one million albums and 10 million singles to date including her Platinum singles, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys" and brand new hit, "Celebrate" featuring AJR.

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other.

THE GREAT COMET features choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design by 2017 Tony Award, Drama Desk and OCC winner Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by 2017 Tony Award, Drama Desk and OCC winner Bradley King, sound design by 2017 Drama Desk winner Nicholas Pope, music supervision by Sonny Paladino, musical direction by Or Matias, casting by Stewart/Whitley, and production stage management by Karyn Meek.

Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here... but what about Pierre? Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancé Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre, the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

Creator Dave Malloy made his Broadway performing debut this past spring, stepping into the role of 'Pierre' for 10 performances across May and June 2017. Malloy originated the role of 'Pierre' in the show's initial off-Broadway runs at Ars Nova and Kazino.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson

Related Articles