Tickets on Sale Now for CONCERT FOR AMERICA Featuring Ingrid Michaelson, Ramin Karimloo, Will Chase, Andrea Martin, and More!

Tickets are on sale now for Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! on Saturday, February 25 at 8pm at The Town Hall in New York City (123 West 43rd Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue). Featuring entertainment's brightest stars, Concert for America debuted its monthly series to universal acclaim at The Town Hall on Inauguration Day. The innovation of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando fundraising concert, this month's Concert for America will feature Ingrid Michaelson, Ellen Burstyn, Ramin Karimloo, Will Chase, Andrea Martin, Dana Ivey, Emily Skinner, Keala Settle, and Rema Webb, as well as comedians Lizz Winstead and Randy Rainbow. Additional performers will be announced soon.

"The first concert exceeded our wildest expectations," said Rudetsky and Wesley. "First, we were thrilled Town Hall sold out and then we found out there were hundreds of thousands of people watching us during the livestream. And those people watching online made donations throughout the concert! We can't wait to continue this series every month!"

A concert of songs, comedy, and commentary, Concert for America has been hailed by the New York Times as "striking for its emphasis on the importance of faith in the United States and optimism about its future." The next Concert for America will be held in Chicago on Monday March 20.

Proceeds from Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! will benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, and The NAACP.

Tickets range from $32 to $57 and are available at TicketMaster.com and at The Town Hall Box Office (123 West 43rd Street). Participating performers are subject to change.

Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of Howard and Janet Kagan. It is co-produced by Joey Monda and Frankie Dailey. Concert for America will be directed by Lisa Mordente, with the livestream directed by Emmy Award-winner David Stern.

For those unable to attend Concert for America in person, it will be broadcast via Facebook Live, beginning at 8pm EST on Saturday, February 25. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation, visit Concert for America online at www.concert4america2017.org, Facebook.com/ConcertForAmerica, and follow @Concerts4America on Twitter.

