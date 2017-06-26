Tickets Now on Sale for Broadway's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Producers Frank Marshall, Mindy Rich, Anita Waxman, and Beth Williams announced that tickets for the Broadway premiere of Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, are now on sale via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929. As previously announced, the musical begins previews on Broadway on Friday, February 16, 2018, at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) with an official opening night set for Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan, Tony Award nominee Christopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor, and 101 Productions, Ltd. as General Management.

Escape to Margaritaville is currently having its World Premiere steps from the ocean at the Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse in La Jolla, California, having extended twice, with performances now through July 9, 2017.

Escape to Margaritaville travel packages are available via the show's official travel provider, The Travel Team, at www.TTTescape.com

The production of Escape to Margaritaville premieres in New Orleans and makes its way to Houston and Chicago before sailing down Broadway to 46th Street to the Marquis Theatre.

New Orleans' Saenger Theatre October 20-28, 2017 (tickets are available now via BroadwayInNewOrleans.com);

Houston's Hobby Center October 31 - November 5, 2017 (pre-sale tickets are available by joining eClub via BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com, and go on sale to the general public on Sunday, August 27th);

Chicago's Oriental Theatre November 9 - December 2, 2017 (tickets are available now via BroadwayInChicago.com);

Broadway's Marquis Theatre Begins February 16, 2018 (tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929. For groups of 12 or more, call Group Sales Box Office / Broadway.com at 1-800-BROADWAY x2).

www.EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles