They Were Robbed! Who Was Not Nominated for a Tony Award...?
The 2017 Tony Award Nominations were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who fell just short of a nod.
Below, BroadwayWorld brings you the list of the productions and performers who were sadly overlooked by the nominating committee but could (and/or should!) have been nominated. Here's to their great work this theatre season!
Click here for the full list of nominees!
Best Play
The Encounter
Heisenberg
Oh, Hello
The Play That Goes Wrong
The Present
Significant Other
Best Musical
Amelie
Anastasia
Bandstand
A Bronx Tale
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Holiday Inn
In Transit
Paramour
War Paint
Best Revival of a Play
The Cherry Orchard
The Front Page
The Glass Menagerie
Les Liaisons Dangereuses
The Price
Best Revival of a Musical
Cats
Sunset Boulevard
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Gideon Glick
Sean Hayes
Nick Kroll
Joe Mantello
Simon McBurney
John Mulaney
Richard Roxburgh
Mark Ruffalo
Liev Schreiber
Henry Shields
John Slattery
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Allison Janney
Diane Lane
Janet McTeer
Mary-Louise Parker
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)
Jon Jon Briones
Corey Cott
Bobby Conte Thornton
Bryce Pinkham
Michael Xavier
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christy Altomare
Lora Lee Gayer
Laura Osnes
Phillipa Soo