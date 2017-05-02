They Were Robbed! Who Was Not Nominated for a Tony Award...?

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

The 2017 Tony Award Nominations were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who fell just short of a nod.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you the list of the productions and performers who were sadly overlooked by the nominating committee but could (and/or should!) have been nominated. Here's to their great work this theatre season!

Best Play

The Encounter

Heisenberg

Oh, Hello

The Play That Goes Wrong

The Present

Significant Other

Best Musical

Amelie

Anastasia

Bandstand

A Bronx Tale

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Holiday Inn

In Transit

Paramour

War Paint

Best Revival of a Play

The Cherry Orchard

The Front Page

The Glass Menagerie

Les Liaisons Dangereuses

The Price

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats

Sunset Boulevard

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Gideon Glick

Sean Hayes

Nick Kroll

Joe Mantello

Simon McBurney

John Mulaney

Richard Roxburgh

Mark Ruffalo

Liev Schreiber

Henry Shields

John Slattery

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Allison Janney

Diane Lane

Janet McTeer

Mary-Louise Parker

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Jon Jon Briones

Corey Cott

Bobby Conte Thornton

Bryce Pinkham

Michael Xavier

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christy Altomare

Lora Lee Gayer

Laura Osnes

Phillipa Soo

