2017 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

They Were Robbed! Who Was Not Nominated for a Tony Award...?

May. 2, 2017  
They Were Robbed! Who Was Not Nominated for a Tony Award...?

The 2017 Tony Award Nominations were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who fell just short of a nod.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you the list of the productions and performers who were sadly overlooked by the nominating committee but could (and/or should!) have been nominated. Here's to their great work this theatre season!

Click here for the full list of nominees!

Best Play

The Encounter
Heisenberg
Oh, Hello
The Play That Goes Wrong
The Present
Significant Other

Best Musical

Amelie
Anastasia
Bandstand
A Bronx Tale
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Holiday Inn
In Transit
Paramour
War Paint

Best Revival of a Play

The Cherry Orchard
The Front Page
The Glass Menagerie
Les Liaisons Dangereuses
The Price

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats
Sunset Boulevard

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Gideon Glick
Sean Hayes
Nick Kroll
Joe Mantello
Simon McBurney
John Mulaney
Richard Roxburgh
Mark Ruffalo
Liev Schreiber
Henry Shields
John Slattery

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Allison Janney
Diane Lane
Janet McTeer
Mary-Louise Parker

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)
Jon Jon Briones
Corey Cott
Bobby Conte Thornton
Bryce Pinkham
Michael Xavier

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christy Altomare
Lora Lee Gayer
Laura Osnes
Phillipa Soo


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Photo Flash: First Look at Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield & More in ANGELS IN AMERICA
  • Cynthia Erivo is One Oscar Away from EGOT Following Daytime Emmy Win
  • Today in 1996: Idina Menzel Shares Flashback Video to RENT Opening
  • Katy Perry Visits DEAR EVAN HANSEN and Leaves Raving
  • Even More Pure Imagination! CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Will Launch National Tour in 2018
  • BANDSTAND, CATS, HOLIDAY INN, SWEET CHARITY Among 2017 Chita Rivera Award Nominees

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com