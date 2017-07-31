Theater Talk: Ken Fallin Explains the Art of the Broadway Caricature!

This week on Theater Talk, artist/illustrator Ken Fallin. Fallin discusses how he went from being a young aspiring actor to one of the most sought after caricaturists working today with celebrity caricatures appearing in many periodicals including The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker and BroadwayWorld.com. He also shows us a number of his best works, including some wonderful new drawings of the 2017 Broadway season.



Next up: highlights of Theater Talk's conversation with arguably the greatest caricaturist of the 20th Century, Al Hirschfeld. Back in 2001 we invited Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist Art Spiegelman to interview the legendary artist in his studio. The two masters hit it off immediately, and their fascinating conversation about the art of capturing a person's essence with line, as well as Hirschfeld's life and career, now serves as a tribute to Hirschfeld who died in 2003 at age 99.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of the New York stage and beyond. Co-hosted by series executive producer Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel, Broadway columnist for the New York Post, the acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

