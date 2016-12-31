The McKittrick's Supercinema Parties to Channel CLUE, Tim Burton & MOULIN ROUGE

New York's most dynamic dance party, Supercinema, announces its next wave of film-inspired costume parties hosted by The McKittrick Hotel (530 W 27th Street, New York, NY), home of the immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More.

Each party begins at 10:15PM, just after that evening's Sleep No More performance concludes when, in true McKittrick fashion, the venue is transformed into the world of that evening's celebrated film. For info and tickets, visit SupercinemaNYC.com.

The Guilty Party, a celebration of the 1985 cult-classic Clue

Saturday, September 17, 2016

Inferno, 3 nights of Halloween revelry inspired by Classic Hollywood Movie Monsters

Friday, October 28, 2016 / Saturday, October 29, 2016 / Monday, October 31, 2016

Tim Burton's macabre holiday classic The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, December 3, 2016

Baz Luhrmann's decadent Moulin Rouge! on New Year's Eve

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Supercinema, a one-of-a-kind nightlife experience told through a cinematic lens, invites guests to a music-and-live-performance-filled dance party inspired by the world of that month's film or film series, as with recent installments that immersed partygoers in worlds of Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet in February, James Bond 007 in March, Alice in Wonderland in April, The Great Gatsby in May, and June's Gay Pride-themed The Wizard of Oz.

Each Supercinema party requires guests arrive in costumes inspired by the film, and the evening features scenic installations, pop-up theatrical performances, costumes galore and an all-night open bar with your ticket.

Tickets for Supercinema are available in the following packages (prices vary by date):

- Supercinema starting at $95

- Late Night Entry to Supercinema only starting at $50

- Sleep No More followed by Supercinema starting at $225

- Dinner followed by Supercinema starting at $175

Premiere Packages are also available, including: Maximilian's List, which offers front-of-line access, complimentary coat check and access to an exclusive bar for the evening; and Champagne Tables, with enhanced Max's List privileges including private entry to the party, personalized complimentary coat check, a reserved table in the grand ballroom with table service, and prime access to exclusive bars. Prices and information available upon booking.

Punchdrunk's Sleep No More is an award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone's journey is different and unique.

Sleep No More's creative team features Felix Barrett (Direction and Design), Maxine Doyle (Direction and Choreography), Stephen Dobbie (Sound Design), Beatrice Minns (Design Associate), and Livi Vaughan (Design Associate).

Tickets are available via www.sleepnomorenyc.com or by calling (866) 811-4111.

Sleep No More is produced by EMURSIVE (Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, and Randy Weiner, principals) in association with Rebecca Gold productions. EMURSIVE produces immersive theatre in extraordinary places.

For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

