The Kennedy Center's JFK Centennial Celebration to Feature Brian Dennehy, Christopher Jackson, Taylor Mac, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and More

With its JFK Centennial Celebration, The Kennedy Center honors exactly 100 years since the birth of its namesake with a special afternoon of readings, performances, and rare video footage featuring a star-studded roster of talent from theworlds of music, theater, dance, and TV/film on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 4 p.m. at the Kennedy Center Opera House.

One hundred years after the birth of one of our nation's most visionary and inspiring presidents, the "living memorial" created in his honor pays loving tribute to the galvanizing spirit of President John F. Kennedy. In this special program, artists and audience members - from those whose lives he touched to younger people yet to discover his legacy - will come together to celebrate his words and pioneering vision.

This performance includes readings and musical performances featuring some of America's finest artists, as well as glimpses of rare video footage. Taken together, the audience will be reminded of the enduring power of one man's imagination and courage, and his unwavering belief in justice and peace for all people.

The event will feature special readings of JFK speeches by: Dana Bash, Brian Dennehy, Renée Fleming, Christopher Jackson, Taylor Mac, Andrea Roane, Martin Sheen, and Finn Wittrock, with performances by Jason Moran, New York City Ballet Principal Dancers Joaquín De Luz and Tiler Peck in selections from George Balanchine's Stars and Stripes, and Jenni Barber and Claybourne Elder from Sunday in the Park with George, performing "Move On."

For patrons, the Kennedy Center celebration of Memorial Day includes a complimentary hot dog, chips, and soft drink served on the River Terrace (weather permitting) before the performance in addition to $7 parking all day and intermission bars at half price.

