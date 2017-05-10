The Broadwaysted Podcast Gets Silly at Sardi's with DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Mike Faist & Will Roland

This week the Broadwaysted crew is thrilled to be chatting with Dear Evan Hansen's Mike Faist and Will Roland! We're cozy in a corner booth in Sardi's and we're drinking...well, everything while we discuss Will and Mike's shared three-year journey with the show and Mike's reaction to finding out he was a Tony nominee!

The boys of DEH spill about Will's cut song, how long Mike's been growing his hair, and the epic endorsement from Morgan Freeman.

#WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek finds us talking about SIGNIFICANT OTHER and HELLO, DOLLY! and inspires Will to make an impassioned (and patriotic) speech about the brilliance of CATS. Game Master Kimberly leads us in a hilarious round of "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody" and then introduces and new Lights of Broadway Show Cards game called "Affirmation Letters."

Oh and we laugh--a lot! We had a blast closing down Sardi's with new #FriendsOfTheShow Mike Faist and Will Roland so pour yourself a drink--or grab a plate of meat and melon--and join in the laugh fest on this week's Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

Mike's Bio :

Mike Faist has recently received a Tony nomination for his performance in Dear Evan Hansen, a role he created at Washington D.C's Arena Stage and then Off-Broadway at Second Stage, He also appeared on Broadway as Morris Delancy in the Original Broadway production of Newsies! Originally from Gahanna, Ohio, Mike has also been seen Off-Broadway in A Month in the Country at Classic Stage Company and Appropriate at the Signature Theatre. Follow him @mike_faist.

Will's Bio :

Will Roland is is an actor/singer/gourmand currently appearing as Jared in Dear Evan Hansen. Recently, you might have seen him in The Black Suits at Center Theater Group's Kirk Douglas Theater and Barrington Stage Company, The Bus at 59E59, Billy Witch with Studio 42, The Joe Iconis Christmas Spectacular at Ars Nova and 54 Below, Zombies, Actually at the New Orleans Fringe Festival, Wonderful Town at The Gallery Players, or We Didn't Have Time to be Scared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Will is a resident artist with Studio 42. NYU Steinhardt Alumnus. Follow Will @Will_Roland or find out more at www.will-roland.com.

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

