TV Land to Launch Live Digital YOUNGER Facebook Aftershow Following S4 Debut

TV Land's hit series and fan favorite YOUNGER is simulcasting coast-to-coast for a one-time-only occasion: the season four premiere on Wednesday, June 28th at 10pm ET/7pm PT, with a re-airing on the west coast at 10pm PT. All this is to celebrate the new LIVE aftershow, "Getting Younger," premiering on Facebook @YoungerTV (and simulcasting on Instagram @YoungerTV with behind-the-scenes content) right after the first episode at 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT, and immediately following every episode for the run of the season. The season premiere of "Younger" on TV Land will also feature live cut-ins during commercial breaks of the cast getting ready for the aftershow.



"Getting Younger," hosted by Taylor Strecker of the popular SiriusXM morning show "Wake Up with Taylor," will continue the enthusiastic fan conversation that occurs on social media every week and encourage viewers to submit questions and interact with other superfans and stars alike. Shot in front of a live audience at Pride Global's Flight Deck in Manhattan, the shows will consist of guest interviews and discussion about the preceding episode, as well as "man on the street" segments.



"The fans of 'Younger' are really passionate, and always hungry for more," said Frank Tanki, General Manager of TV Land. "'Younger' has grown into the type of show that can create this parallel experience, and that's who we are making this show for - those fans that just can't get enough."



Host Taylor Strecker added, "I'm a huge fan of Younger. Addicted might be a better word. I've laughed, I've cried, I'm reliving my 20s without the cheap wine. So needless to say, I'm super excited to be 'Getting Younger' with the rest of the fans."

Below, check out a first look at YOUNGER's Season 4:





Created by "Sex and the City's" Darren Star, "Younger" stars two-time Tony(R) winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard. The series follows Liza (Foster), a 40-year old woman who pretends to be 26 in order to get a job in the highly competitive world of publishing - and succeeds. Last season, as Liza continued her lie, her two lives became irreversibly intertwined - with her longtime best friend, Maggie (Mazar), new friend and partner at Empirical, Kelsey (Duff), prickly boss Diana (Shor), and everyone in between, becoming part of the same world. In the season three finale, Liza came to realize the damage her secret has caused and finally unveiled the truth to Kelsey. Now Liza will be forced to deal with the fallout of her deceit and learn that the truth hurts. "Younger," which was recently renewed for a fifth season on TV Land, also has an extensive global footprint, reaching countries including Australia, UK, Italy, Canada, Israel, France, India, Spain and many more.



Follow along with @YoungerTV and "Getting Younger," too, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

