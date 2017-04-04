THE PRICE's Mark Ruffalo, Danny DeVito and More Headed to THEATER TALK This Week

This week's THEATER TALK welcomes two cast members from the acclaimed Roundabout Theatre Company revival of Arthur Miller's The Price - actors Mark Ruffalo (Victor Franz) and Danny DeVito (Gregory Solomon), plus the production's director Terry Kinney.

The play centers around the estranged Franz brothers - Victor, a policeman at a crossroads in his life, and Walter, a prestigious doctor - who unearth long-buried family resentments as they squabble over the sale of their late father's furniture to a wily antique dealer, Solomon. "Everyone in the play has to pay a price," says Danny DeVito in the THEATER TALK interview with co-hosts Michael Riedel of the New York Post and producer Susan Haskins.

Kinney says he loved the play - written in 1968 and generally underappreciated at the time - ever since he read it in 8th grade. He sought an opportunity to direct it for years, carrying it around, he says, like "Willy Loman's carpetbag."

The actors and director also reminisce about how they first got interested in theater. DeVito, who at age 72 is making his Broadway debut after an enormously successful television and movie career, is garnering many laughs in a vaudeville/Yiddish Theater-like turn as the 90-year-old Solomon. Contradicting a common opinion of the playwright, Ruffalo points out, "Arthur Miller knew how to dish humor!"

The Price edition of THEATER TALK premieres in the New York City metropolitan area Friday, April 7 (2017) on PBS station Thirteen/WNET at 1:30AM (early Saturday morning) and repeats there on Sunday 4/9 at 11:30AM; it re-airs on CUNY TV* Saturday 4/8 at 8:30PM, Sunday 4/9 at 12:30PM, and Monday 4/10 at 7:30 AM, 1:30PM, and 7:30PM; and also airs on WLIW/21 on Monday 4/10 at 5:30PM and on NYCLife on Thursday 4/13 at 11PM.

THEATER TALK is jointly produced by the not-for-profits Theater Talk Productions and CUNY TV. The program is taped in the Himan Brown TV & Radio Studios at The City University of New York (CUNY) TV in Manhattan, and is distributed to 100+ participating public television stations nationwide. THEATER TALK is made possible in part by The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, The CUNY TV Foundation, and The Friends of THEATER TALK.

*CUNY TV, the City University of New York television station, is broadcast in the NYC metropolitan area on digital Ch. 25.3 and cablecast in the city's five boroughs on Ch. 75 (Spectrum & Optimum/Brooklyn), Ch. 77 (RCN), and Ch. 30 (Verizon FiOS). THEATER TALK episodes are available online anytime at www.cuny.tv and www.theatertalk.org and via iTunes.

Pictured: Terry Kinney, Danny DeVito and Mark Ruffalo on THEATER TALK (Image courtesy of Theater Talk Productions Inc. & CUNY TV)

