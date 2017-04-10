Sutton Foster, Megan Hilty, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris and More to Croon at the Art House in Provincetown This Summer

For the seventh season since taking the reigns at Provincetown's Art House, Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale has announced his largest music and comedy lineup yet. Topping the bill again will be the internationally successful "Broadway @" series, which dynamic duo Cortale and creative partner Seth Rudetsky began in Ptown in 2011 and now makes its home in more than 15 major venues worldwide. For tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

Summer 2017's series at Town Hall produced by Cortale will include Bianca Del Rio, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 winner, on July 10 at 8:30pm; Megan Hilty, breakout star of NBC TV's "Smash" and Broadway's "Wicked" and a Tony nominee for the recent Broadway production of "Noises Off", on August 6 at 6:30pm, with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host; Sutton Foster, Tony Award winner for "Anything Goes" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and star of the hit TV Land series "Younger" by "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star, on August 13 at 6:30pm, with Michael Rafter at piano; Laura Benanti, Tony Award winner for "Gypsy" and star on Broadway in "She Loves Me!", and TV's "Nashville", on September 3 at 6:30pm, with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. The Town Hall series will be raising funds this year for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The seventh annual "Broadway @ The Art House" series for Ptown features another Summer avalanche of Broadway stars: Michael Cerveris, Tony Award winner as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for "Assassins" as John Wilkes Booth and Tony Award winner as Best Actor in a Musical for "Fun Home" as Bruce Bechdel, opens the series on July 1 & 2, with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host; Melissa Errico, Broadway star of "Finian's Rainbow" "High Society," "Anna Karenina," and a Tony nominee as Eliza Doolittle in "My Fair Lady", stars on July 28 & 29, with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host; Christine Pedi, star of Broadway's "Chicago," "Talk Radio" and "Little Me" and daily host of SiriusXM Radio's On Broadway channel, takes the stage on July 30 with Seth Rudetsky at the piano; Marilyn Maye, living legend cabaret singer and perennial Art House favorite returns from August 4 - 7 with Billy Stritch at the piano; Beth Malone, Broadway star of "Ring of Fire" and Tony nominee for 2016's smash hit "Fun Home," makes her Art House debut on August 20 & 21; Faith Prince, Tony Award winner for "Guys and Dolls" stars on August 25 & 26 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host; Ana Gasteyer, star of TV's "Grease Live" "Saturday Night Live" and "Suburgatory" and Broadway's "Wicked" closes the Art House season on September 9 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host.

More music and comedy stars will fill The Art House's twin stages than ever: Indy music rock star and perennial Provincetown favorite Melissa Ferrick will once again make Memorial Day Weekend her Ptown performance home on May 27 & 28; Varla Jean Merman, the grande dame of Ptown, returns with an all-new solo show "Bad Heroine" running June 23 through September 1, with Gerald Goode at piano; Steve Grand, a singer who burst onto the scene with his video An All American Boy and his #3 Billboard Independent Album, returns to The Art House for an extended stay this summer from July 5 - August 31; summer 2015's smash hit "Return to Grey Gardens" will return for a summer run starring Jinkx Monsoon and Peaches Christ from July 5 through September 7; Mrs. Smith, an electric guitar virtuoso, philanthropist, tone poet, and fashion icon who sprang from street performing in Ptown and NYC to star in a Gucci commercial and captured the public imagination with her unbridled creative expression, has been called "Purrfect" by the NY Post and "oddly poignant" by the NY Times, and debuts at The Art House from July 5 through August 31; "5 to 9" a hilarious parody of the hit movie "9 to 5", set in our even MORE absurd Oval Office! starring Varla Jean Merman, Ryan Landry and Peaches Christ and running from July 7 through September 9; Tori Scott, hailed as one of Time Out New York's Top 10 Cabaret Artists, returns after her triumphant debut last summer, on July 8 & 9, featuring Jesse Kissel at the piano; RuPaul's Drag Race Season Five winner Jinkx Monsoon returns to The Art House with a new show together with cohort Major Scales from July 8 through September 10; Kitten N' Lou, fresh from a critically-acclaimed, sold out smash run at Fringe World in Australia and Joes Pub in NYC, everyone's favorite gay-married superduo dyke darlings, debut their "Holier Than Thou" at The Art House from July 9 to 24; Burlesque Supertroupe The Atomic Bombshells return to Provincetown celebrating their 10th Anniversary with an all new show entitled "Cream" from July 28 to August 29; internationally acclaimed opera star Marisol Montalvo premieres her new show "Mad Scene" in Provincetown, directed by Jeffery Roberson, on August 27; Ben Rimalower's hit comedy tribute to Patti LuPone, "Patti Issues" which was the NY Times' "Critic's Pick" and Patti LuPone herself called "fantastic" comes to The Art House on August 28; and Unitard, the comedy trio returns to Ptown by popular demand with "Tard Core! (There Are No Safe Words)"- which Time Out NY called "iincredibly vicious and relentlessly hilarious" - starring Mike Albo, Nora Burns and David Ilku, directed by Paul Dobie, on September 1 & 2.

The 2017 Art House and Town Hall season produced by Mark Cortale is sponsored by Cape Air, Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, Loveland and Provincetown Gym.

For fans that wish to see each of The Art House and Town Hall stars this summer, the venue provides the opportunity to reserve those seats with its 2017 All Show Season Pass. It guarantees Season Pass holders best seats available, 'front-of-the-line' access, and an overall savings of $325 off the price of VIP seating. More info can be found at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2929272.

The Art House in Provincetown, MA, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale, is the original home to the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ The Art House series hosted by Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans at NOCCA, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. Between 2014 - 2016, the series has presented Broadway superstars such as Rosie O'Donnell, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Vanessa Williams, Matthew Morrison, Cheyenne Jackson and Megan Hilty. The Art House is wheelchair accessible.

Melissa Ferrick

Memorial Day Weekend

May 27 & 28

Saturday & Sunday at 5pm

Melissa Ferrick
Memorial Day Weekend
May 27 & 28
Saturday & Sunday at 5pm

At The Art House

Varla Jean Merman

"Bad Heroine"

New solo show

w/Gerald Goode at piano

June 23 - Sept 1,

Tuesdays - Fridays @ 9pm

For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

At The Art House

Michael Cerveris

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

July 1 & 2

Michael Cerveris
w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
July 1 & 2
Broadway @ The Art House

Broadway @ The Art House

Steve Grand

All-American Boy

July 5 - Aug 31

Tuesdays - Thursdays @ 7PM

Steve Grand
All-American Boy
July 5 - Aug 31
Tuesdays - Thursdays @ 7PM
At The Art House

At The Art House

RETURN TO GREY GARDENS

starring Jinkx Monsoon & Peaches Christ

July 5 - Sept. 7

Wednesdays & Thursdays @ 7:30pm

For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

At The Art House

MRS. SMITH

Meet Mrs. Smith

July 5 - Aug 31

Wed - Thurs @ 9:30pm

MRS. SMITH
Meet Mrs. Smith
July 5 - Aug 31
Wed - Thurs @ 9:30pm
At The Art House

At The Art House

5 to 9

Starring Varla Jean, Ryan Landry & Peaches Christ

July 7 - Sept 9

Fridays and Saturdays @ 7:30pm

For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

At The Art House

Tori Scott

w/Jesse Kissel at piano

July 8 & 9

7PM at Art House

Tori Scott
w/Jesse Kissel at piano
July 8 & 9
7PM at Art House

At The Art House

Jinkx Monsoon

w/Major Scales at the piano

In an all-new show

July 8 - Sept 10

Saturday - Monday @9pm

Jinkx Monsoon
w/Major Scales at the piano
In an all-new show
July 8 - Sept 10
Saturday - Monday @9pm
At The Art House

At The Art House

KITTEN N' LOU

Holier Than Thou

July 9 - 24

Saturdays @ 9:30pm Sundays & Mondays @ 8pm

And Special Girl Splash show - Tuesday, July 18 at 8pm

For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

At The Art House

Bianca Del Rio

Not Today Satan

July 10

8:30pm

Bianca Del Rio
Not Today Satan
July 10
8:30pm
Provincetown Town Hall

Provincetown Town Hall

Melissa Errico

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

July 28 & 29

Melissa Errico
w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
July 28 & 29
Broadway @ The Art House

Broadway @ The Art House

THE ATOMIC BOMBSHELLS

Cream

July 29 - August 29

Saturdays @ 9:30pm, Sundays - Tuesdays @ 8pm

THE ATOMIC BOMBSHELLS
Cream
July 29 - August 29
Saturdays @ 9:30pm, Sundays - Tuesdays @ 8pm
At The Art House

At The Art House

Christine Pedi

w/Seth Rudetsky at piano

July 30

Christine Pedi
w/Seth Rudetsky at piano
July 30
Broadway @ The Art House

Broadway @ The Art House

Marilyn Maye

w/Billy Stritch at piano

August 4 - 7

Marilyn Maye
w/Billy Stritch at piano
August 4 - 7
Broadway @ The Art House

Broadway @ The Art House

Megan Hilty

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

August 6

6:30pm

Megan Hilty
w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
August 6
6:30pm
Broadway @ Provincetown Town Hall

Broadway @ Provincetown Town Hall

Sutton Foster

w/Michael Rafter at piano

August 13

6:30pm

Sutton Foster
w/Michael Rafter at piano
August 13
6:30pm
Broadway @ Provincetown Town Hall

Broadway @ Provincetown Town Hall

Beth Malone

Tony Nominee for Fun Home

Aug. 20 & 21

Beth Malone
Tony Nominee for Fun Home
Aug. 20 & 21
Broadway @ The Art House

Broadway @ The Art House

Faith Prince

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Aug 25 & 26

Faith Prince
w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
Aug 25 & 26
Broadway @ The Art House

Broadway @ The Art House

MARISOL MONTALVO

Mad Scene

directed by Jeffery Roberson

August 27

MARISOL MONTALVO
Mad Scene
directed by Jeffery Roberson
August 27
At The Art House

At The Art House

PATTI ISSUES

starring Ben Rimalower

August 28 @ 9:30pm

PATTI ISSUES
starring Ben Rimalower
August 28 @ 9:30pm

UNITARD

Tard Core

Directed by Paul Dobie

September 1 & 2 @ 9:30pm

UNITARD
Tard Core
Directed by Paul Dobie
September 1 & 2 @ 9:30pm

Laura Benanti

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

September 3

Laura Benanti
w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
September 3
Broadway @ Provincetown Town Hall

Broadway @ Provincetown Town Hall

Ana Gasteyer

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

September 9

Ana Gasteyer
w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
September 9
Broadway @ The Art House

Broadway @ The Art House performances take place at The Art House, 214 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657. For tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006. For box office hours and information call 508-487-922.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

