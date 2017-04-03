Stephanie J. Block, Emily Skinner, and Max Von Essen Lead 15th Annual BROADWAY UNPLUGGED

This will be the fifteenth year in a row in which producer Scott Siegel is presenting an all-star cast singing famous Broadway show tunes the way they were originally performed on the Great White Way: without amplification!

Every year, audiences come to Broadway Unplugged to thrill to the sound of the pure human voice performing songs the way they were originally done during Broadway's Golden Age. And they do it with their golden voices, showing that there are performers today who have the chops that the old-timers had.

Come hear today's bright Broadway stars: Tony Award nominees Stephanie J. Block, Emily Skinner, and Max von Essen, Tony Honoree Ben Davis, Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita, Olivier Nominee Kyle Scatliffe, and more, rattle the rafters without any help from a soundboard.

Broadway Unplugged both honors the history of musical theater while also making history; Broadway show tunes that have never before been performed in a theater-sized hall without amplification, will have their chance to be heard in a brand new way.

Broadway Unplugged Stars (so far):

Tony Nominee: Emily Skinner

Tony Nominee : Stephanie J. Block

Tony Nominee: Max von Essen

Tony Honoree: Ben Davis

Olivier Winner: Lesli Margherita

Olivier Nominee: Kyle Scatliffe

NY Times: Maxine Linehan

Emile De Beque in Lincoln Center Prod. of South Pacific - William Michals

Circque du Soleil's Paramour - Jeremy Kushnier

Multi-Award Winning Vocalist - KLea Blackhurst

AND MORE!

Tickets are $100 for the Orchestra & Loge Boxes, $60 for front balcony, and $30 for rear balcony seats.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the Town Hall Box Office at 123 West 43rd Street between noon & 6 PM every day but Sunday.

Broadway Unplugged is sponsored, in part, by The Edythe Kenner Foundation, Dr. Stu Chassen, Doris & Ed Cohen, Steve Phillips, Sue Fallon, and Berkshire Theater Group.

For more information, visit thetownhall.org/event/broadwayunplugged.

Related Articles