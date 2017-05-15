Stars of PRINCE OF BROADWAY, BANDSTAND, COME FROM AWAY, GREAT COMET and More to Perform at MTC's Spring Gala

Manhattan Theatre Club will present its annual Spring Gala on Monday, May 22 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street) honoring Matthew C. Blank, Chairman of Showtime Networks Inc.

This year's Gala will be hosted by Emmy and Tony Award winner Mandy Patinkin and will feature performances by many of the most acclaimed musicals on Broadway including Bandstand; A Bronx Tale; Come From Away; Dear Evan Hansen; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Sunset Boulevard; and a sneak peek of Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming production of Prince of Broadway.

Featured appearances will include Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero and Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale), Lee MacDougall and Sharon Wheatley (Come From Away), Tony Award nominee Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Siobhan Dillon and Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard), and Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (Prince of Broadway). All performers are subject to change.

The evening will be directed by Richard Maltby. The creative team includes Philip Rosenberg (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (sound design), and Jason Michael Webb(music direction).

The MTC Spring Gala co-chairs are Candace K. Beinecke, Esq. (Chair, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP); Len Blavatnik (Chairman, Access Industries); Marie T. Gallagher (SVP and Controller, PepsiCo); Kenneth G. Langone (Chairman, Invemed Associates); Kenneth Lowe (CEO, Scripps Networks Interactive); Leslie Moonves (Chairman, President & CEO, CBS Corporation); David Nevins (President & CEO, Showtime Networks Inc.); Josh Sapan (President & CEO, AMC Networks); Thomas F. Secunda (Founding Partner, Bloomberg); Jeffrey Sine (Partner, The Raine Group, LLC); and David Zaslav (CEO, Discovery Communications).

The Spring Gala begins with cocktails at 7 PM, followed by dinner and the gala performance beginning at approximately 9:15 PM. All proceeds from this annual event will support MTC's mission as a leading non-profit theatre company developing and producing contemporary plays on and off-Broadway, as well as its renowned education program, which deepens students' understanding of themselves and the world through the medium of theatre.

Individual tickets for MTC's Spring Gala, including cocktails, dinner, and the show, are available for $5,000, $3,500, and $2,500. Tables of 10 are also available for $50,000, $35,000, and $25,000. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com/gala or by calling (212) 399-3000, ext. 4147.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 20 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Stanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; The Piano Lesson by August Wilson; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical.

