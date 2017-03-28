Stars of ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK and More Featured in Musical Mockumentary HAPPY YUMMY CHICKEN

Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black, Hustle & Flow, Crossroads), Suzzanne Douglas (How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Lifetime's Whitney), Emma Myles (Orange is the New Black, Child of Grace) and Diane Guerrero (Jane the Virgin, Orange is the New Black) star in musical theatre mockumentary Happy Yummy Chicken, written by Brandon Monokian and directed by Anna Loyd Bradshaw.

The film has been released by Gravitas Ventures and is available on iTunes, Amazon, Video on Demand and more.

Happy Yummy Chicken follows two men as they create a musical inspired by a news story of a woman sitting in a fried chicken restaurant for two months after a breakup. The film takes a simultaneously outrageous and poignant view of the insane things we do for love and musical theatre.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Happy Yummy Chicken writer Brandon Monokian, Erik Ransom (GRINDR the Opera), Elaine Bromka (Uncle Buck, Days of Our Lives), Ashley Biel (Concussion), Julie Fain Lawrence (Concussion), Jessica Romano (Jerseylicious, Glam Fairy), Marissa Rosen (My Big Gay Italian Wedding), Michael Liscio Jr. (Pokémon, Avenue Q), Noam Ash (My Gay Roommate), Alexandra Giorgio (My Big Gay Italian Funeral) and Sharrod Williams (Broadway's Tuck Everlasting, Cats).

The film features live music composed by Erik Ransom, Andy Peterson, Joey Contreras and Michael Liscio Jr. with additional songs by Suzzanne Douglas, Allison Strong, Lydia René, Michael Aquino and more.

To purchase the film and for more information, visit www.happyyummychicken.com, and check out the trailer below!

HAPPY YUMMY CHICKEN

Director: Anna Loyd Bradshaw

Writer: Brandon Monokian

Editor: Aden Hakimi

Producers: Taryn Manning, Aden Hakimi, Julie Fain Lawrence

Executive Producers: Katie Frazer, Brandon Monokian

Starring: Taryn Manning, Diane Guerrero, Suzzanne Douglas, Emma Myles, Brandon Monokian, Erik Ransom, Ashley Biel, Elaine Bromka, Julie Fain Lawrence, Jessica Romano, Megan Greener, Marissa Rosen, Michael Liscio Jr., Noam Ash, Alexandra Giorgio, Sharrod Williams

For more about the film, visit www.happyyummychicken.com, or follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/happyyummychicken, Twitter: twitter.com/happyyummyfilm, and Instagram: www.instagram.com/happyyummyfilm.

Related Articles