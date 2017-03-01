William Daniels's 'THERE I GO AGAIN' Memoir Hits the Shelves Today

Emmy Award-winning actor William Daniels is still at it in front of the camera at 90 years old; the actively working actor recently made an appearance in Disney's GIRL MEETS WORLD series.

His new memoir, THERE I GO AGAIN: How I Came to Be Mr. Feeny, John Adams, Dr. Craig, KITT, and Many Others, hits bookshelves today, March 1, 2017. It is also available on Kindle.

The book will span his decades-long acting career and the roles his fans have come to know and love.

After making his Broadway debut in Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse's long-running classic, LIFE WITH FATHER, Daniels appeared in eight Broadway productions during the 1960s. He was best known for playing uptight, conservative types in A THOUSAND CLOWNS and ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER until his breakout performance as John Adams in 1776. He famously refused his Tony nomination as Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, as he was clearly playing the lead.

On television, his distinctly crisp diction was easily recognizable as THE VOICE of 'Kitt,' an indestructible car in the hit crime-fighting series "Knight Rider." At the same time he was playing the sharp-tongued 'Dr. Mark Craig' in the drama series "St. Elsewhere," for which he won two Emmys. Sitcom success came in the 1990s with "Boy Meets World," where he played the strict but caring teacher, 'Mr. Feeny.'

Read an excerpt from the memoir HERE, and for more about William Daniels, follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

