Stage and Screen Actor Kevin Geer Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that stage and screen actor Kevin Geer passed away yesterday, January 25, after suffering a heart attack.

Geer made his Broadway debut in the 1988 revival of A Street Car Named Desire. Additional Broadway credits included: The Rose Tattoo, Side Man, and Twelve Angry Men.

His many television and movie appearances included: M*A*S*H, Law & Order, Shelter, The Men Who Stare at Goats, Garmento, The Tavern, The Pelican Brief, Sweet Bird of Youth, A Few Days in Weasel Creek.

RIP beloved friend, colleague, and side man, Kevin Geer. New York theatre will not be the same without you. I miss you everywhere already. - Michael Mayer (@MichaelMayerDIR) January 25, 2017

Related Articles