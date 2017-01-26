Stage and Screen Actor Kevin Geer Passes Away

Jan. 26, 2017  
Stage and Screen Actor Kevin Geer Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that stage and screen actor Kevin Geer passed away yesterday, January 25, after suffering a heart attack.

Geer made his Broadway debut in the 1988 revival of A Street Car Named Desire. Additional Broadway credits included: The Rose Tattoo, Side Man, and Twelve Angry Men.

His many television and movie appearances included: M*A*S*H, Law & Order, Shelter, The Men Who Stare at Goats, Garmento, The Tavern, The Pelican Brief, Sweet Bird of Youth, A Few Days in Weasel Creek.


